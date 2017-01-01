Wild Rice Pilaf

Yield
4 servings
Lori Powell
March 2016

The vegetable assortment adds a crisp crunch to the wild rice, not to mention tons of vitamins and fiber.

Ingredients

  • Salad bar:
  • 1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
  • 1/2 cup julienne-cut carrot
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup sliced snow peas
  • 2 tablespoons sliced radishes
  • Prepared foods:
  • 3 cups cooked wild rice

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat; add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add bell peppers, carrots, and red onion; cook 2 minutes. Microwave rice 5 minutes; transfer to a bowl. Add peas, radishes, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, and 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar to rice; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Fab tip: Make the rice look like five-star fare by shaping it into a timbale. Use a clean tuna can or deep, round-shaped biscuit cutter coated with cooking spray to pack in 1 cup rice mixture. Turn it over onto the serving plate, and voilà!

