Wild Rice Pilaf
The vegetable assortment adds a crisp crunch to the wild rice, not to mention tons of vitamins and fiber.
How to Make It
Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat; add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add bell peppers, carrots, and red onion; cook 2 minutes. Microwave rice 5 minutes; transfer to a bowl. Add peas, radishes, 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, and 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar to rice; season with salt and pepper.
Fab tip: Make the rice look like five-star fare by shaping it into a timbale. Use a clean tuna can or deep, round-shaped biscuit cutter coated with cooking spray to pack in 1 cup rice mixture. Turn it over onto the serving plate, and voilà!