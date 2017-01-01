Mini Fruit Galettes

Fab it up: Preheat oven to 425°. Cut pie dough into 4 (4-inch) circles (use about 2/3 pie sheet); spoon 1 tablespoon jam or preserves into middle of each circle (2 of each flavor). Press dough up and around filling, leaving centers exposed; brush beaten egg over top edge of dough. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper; place dough on sheet. Bake, in middle of oven, until crust is golden (about 10-12 minutes); transfer to plates.