Harvest Breakfast Cookies

Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
33 Mins
Total Time
48 Mins
Yield
8
Ellie Krieger
March 2016

Pack these hearty treats in an airtight container in the fridge. That's breakfast for a week, done. (Bring to room temperature before eating.)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pecan pieces
  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup canola or other neutral-tasting oil
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 medium Golden Delicious apple, unpeeled, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1 cup fresh cranberries (or frozen, unthawed), halved
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 356
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 23mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 40g
  • Sodium per serving 146mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 83mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Recipes adapted from You Have It Made: Delicious, Healthy, Do-Ahead Meals © 2016 Houghton Mifflin Marcourt

