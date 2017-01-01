Sponsored: Peach Muffins

Photo: Truvía®
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
12
Health.com

Ingredients

  • MUFFINS
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil, canola oil or melted butter
  • 1/4 cup Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend
  • 3/4 cup lowfat buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 cups white whole wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups peeled and diced fresh peaches
  • OAT-STREUSEL TOPPING
  • 3 tablespoons quick-cooking oats
  • 2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
  • 2 tablespoons Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons firm butter

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Total fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 25mg
  • Sodium per serving 180mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 3g
  • Sugar per serving 6g
  • Erythritol per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 2% DV
  • Calcium per serving 2% DV
  • Iron per serving 4% DV

How to Make It

Oat-Streusel Topping:
In medium bowl, mix flour, oats, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend and cinnamon. Cut in firm butter, using pastry blender or fork, until crumbly.

Muffins:
Heat oven to 400°F. Line 12 medium muffin cups with paper liners or grease with butter or shortening. Make Oat-Streusel Topping; set aside.

Combine egg, oil Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, and buttermilk in medium mixing bowl.

Mix flour, soda, cinnamon and salt in small bowl. Add to mixture in large bowl. Fold in peaches. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups; sprinkle with Oat-Streusel Topping.

Bake 18-20 minutes or until lightly browned and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
 

