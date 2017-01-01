Sponsored: Zucchini Bread

- Calories per serving 190
- Total fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Sodium per serving 190mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Dietary fiber per serving 1g
- Sugar per serving 5g
- Erythritol per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Vitamin a per serving 0% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
- Calcium per serving 0% DV
- Iron per serving 4% DV
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Spray two 8 x 4 bread pans with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually add Truvía® Baking Blend, oil, and vanilla. Beat until thick and yellow colored.
Stir in zucchini.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
Stir dry mixture into the wet mixture. Add chopped pecans (optional).
Pour batter into pans and level.
Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool for 10 minutes and remove to a wire rack to complete cooling.