Sponsored: Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs

- Calories per serving 371
- Total fat per serving 21g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 95mg
- Sodium per serving 1020mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Dietary fiber per serving 1g
- Sugar per serving 9g
- Erythritol per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 15% DV
- Calcium per serving 15% DV
- Iron per serving 30% DV
Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs
How to Make It
Whisk together rice vinegar, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, soy sauce, sesame oil, mustard, garlic and hot sauce in medium bowl. Store refrigerated until ready to use. Can be made 3 days ahead and stored in refrigerator.
Pour ingredients into zip lock bag or shallow 9x13 baking pan. Add chicken things and turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator at least 2 hours, up to
Preheat oven to 400°F.
Drain chicken, reserving marinade. Place chicken on parchment lined baking sheet and bake 30 minutes, until juices run clear and internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Pour leftover marinade into saucepan and bring to a boil, then simmer for ten minutes. Transfer to a small bowl for serving.
Garnish chicken with green onion and sesame seeds. Serve chicken immediately, passing sauce separately.