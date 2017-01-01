Sponsored: Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs

Photo: Truvía®
Marinate Time
8 Hours
Cook Time
30 Mins
Total Time
8 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
4
Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar
  • 5 tablespoons Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend
  • 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 3 tablespoons garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce (such as Siracha)
  • 8 bone-in chicken thighs
  • 2 tablespoons green onion, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 371
  • Total fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 95mg
  • Sodium per serving 1020mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 1g
  • Sugar per serving 9g
  • Erythritol per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 15% DV
  • Calcium per serving 15% DV
  • Iron per serving 30% DV

How to Make It

Whisk together rice vinegar, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, soy sauce, sesame oil, mustard, garlic and hot sauce in medium bowl. Store refrigerated until ready to use. Can be made 3 days ahead and stored in refrigerator.

Pour ingredients into zip lock bag or shallow 9x13 baking pan. Add chicken things and turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator at least 2 hours, up to

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Drain chicken, reserving marinade. Place chicken on parchment lined baking sheet and bake 30 minutes, until juices run clear and internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Pour leftover marinade into saucepan and bring to a boil, then simmer for ten minutes. Transfer to a small bowl for serving.

Garnish chicken with green onion and sesame seeds. Serve chicken immediately, passing sauce separately.
 

