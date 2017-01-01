Sponsored: Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs

Whisk together rice vinegar, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, soy sauce, sesame oil, mustard, garlic and hot sauce in medium bowl. Store refrigerated until ready to use. Can be made 3 days ahead and stored in refrigerator.



Pour ingredients into zip lock bag or shallow 9x13 baking pan. Add chicken things and turn to coat. Marinate in refrigerator at least 2 hours, up to



Preheat oven to 400°F.



Drain chicken, reserving marinade. Place chicken on parchment lined baking sheet and bake 30 minutes, until juices run clear and internal temperature reaches 165°F.



Pour leftover marinade into saucepan and bring to a boil, then simmer for ten minutes. Transfer to a small bowl for serving.



Garnish chicken with green onion and sesame seeds. Serve chicken immediately, passing sauce separately.

