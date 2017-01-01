Sponsored: Homemade Applesauce

Peel, core and quarter apples.



In a large saucepan combine apples, water, cinnamon and Truvía® Natural Sweetener.



Bring to a boil on high heat, cover and reduce heat to a low simmer for 25-35 minutes or until the apples are completely tender and cooked through.



Remove the pot from the heat.



Use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples in the pot to make a chunky applesauce. For a smoother applesauce, purée them in a blender. (Do small batches and do not fill the blender bowl more than halfway.)

