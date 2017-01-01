Sponsored: Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies

Heat oven to 325°F.



In medium bowl, mix flour, cocoa and baking soda; set aside.



In large bowl, beat butter, 1/2 cup Truvía® Baking Blend, vanilla and egg with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Stir in flour mixture. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by rounded tablespoons on ungreased cookie sheet. Press down slightly.



Bake 13 to 15 minutes or just until set. Cool 1 to 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.



Meanwhile, in small bowl, beat 1 tablespoon Truvía® Baking Blend and water. Brush over cookies (discard any remaining water mixture); sprinkle with salt.

