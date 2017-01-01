Sponsored: Snickerdoodle Cookies

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
2 dozen
Health.com

Ingredients

  • 2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup Truvía® Baking Blend
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • TOPPING
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 4 tablespoons Truvía® Baking Blend

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 140
  • Total fat per serving 80g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.5g
  • Trans fat per serving 0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 30mg
  • Sodium per serving 85mg
  • Total carbohydrate per serving 16g
  • Dietary fiber per serving 0g
  • Sugar per serving 3g
  • Erythritol per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Vitamin a per serving 4% DV
  • Vitamin c per serving 0% DV
  • Calcium per serving 0% DV
  • Iron per serving 4% DV

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat butter on medium-high speed until creamy, about 2 minutes.

Add Truvía® Baking Blend to creamed butter. Mix for 2 minutes on medium speed, stop mixer, and scrape down bowl.

Mix for an additional 3 minutes on med-high speed adding eggs one at a time.

Add vanilla until fully incorporated.

Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour in thirds until just combined.

Shape dough into 1 inch balls.

In a small bowl combine topping ingredients.

Roll dough ball in topping mixer until well coated.

Place on sheet 2 inches apart and flatten lightly with the bottom of a cup.

Bake 8-10 minutes.

Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Store in airtight container.
 

