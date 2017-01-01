Sponsored: Snickerdoodle Cookies

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.



In a small bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Set aside.



In a large mixing bowl, beat butter on medium-high speed until creamy, about 2 minutes.



Add Truvía® Baking Blend to creamed butter. Mix for 2 minutes on medium speed, stop mixer, and scrape down bowl.



Mix for an additional 3 minutes on med-high speed adding eggs one at a time.



Add vanilla until fully incorporated.



Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour in thirds until just combined.



Shape dough into 1 inch balls.



In a small bowl combine topping ingredients.



Roll dough ball in topping mixer until well coated.



Place on sheet 2 inches apart and flatten lightly with the bottom of a cup.



Bake 8-10 minutes.



Remove from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.



Store in airtight container.

