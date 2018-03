Sponsored: Brian's Legendary BBQ Rub With Pork Ribs

Mix seasonings together. Rub mixture generously on all sides of ribs.



Heat gas or charcoal grill for indirect cooking. For two-burner gas grill, heat one burner to medium; place pork meaty side up, on unheated side. For one-burner gas grill, place pork, meaty side up, on grill over low heat. For charcoal grill, move medium coals to edge of firebox; place pork, meaty side up, on grill rack over drip pan.



Cover grill; cook 1 hour 10 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes or until tender and no longer pink next to bones.



Cut each pork rack into 4 serving pieces.



Ribs can also be baked in the oven. Heat oven to 325°. Bake for 1 hour, 40 minutes or until ribs are tender and no longer pink next to bones. Makes enough to coat about 4 lbs. meat and can be used on other meats.