Sponsored: Ginger Orange Scones

Preheat oven to 400°F.



In large bowl, whisk egg, oil, Truvía® Baking Blend, yogurt and 2 Tbsp. orange juice.



In small bowl, combine flour, baking powder, soda and salt. Stir flour into liquid mixture, mixing until dough clings together. Stir in orange peel and ginger.



On floured surface, toss dough lightly with additional flour until no longer sticky. Knead 12 to 15 times.



Pat into 9-inch circle with top slightly rounded; cut into 10 pie-shaped wedges to make scones.



Brush each scone with additional orange juice, sprinkle with Truvía® Baking Blend.



Place 2 inches apart on baking sheet.



Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

