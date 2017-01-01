Sponsored: Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal

- Calories per serving 330
- Total fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Trans fat per serving 0g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 125mg
- Total carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Dietary fiber per serving 7g
- Sugar per serving 19g
- Erythritol per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Vitamin a per serving 6% DV
- Vitamin c per serving 6% DV
- Calcium per serving 25% DV
- Iron per serving 15% DV
Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal
Photo: Truvía®
In a medium sized bowl mix together bananas and peanut butter with fork or pastry blender. Add milk, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, cinnamon, vanilla and flax seed meal. Stir in oatmeal.
Pour into slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or overnight.
Pour into bowls and top with banana slices, if desired.