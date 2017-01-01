- Calories per serving 240
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 130mg
- Iron per serving 10% DV
- Sodium per serving 310mg
- Calcium per serving 8% DV
Sponsored: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast Bake
How to Make It
Spray one 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Cut french bread into bite- size chunks and place into pan.
In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, half and half Truvía® Baking Blend and vanilla extract. Mix for 2 minutes with a wire whisk.
Pour egg mixture evenly over bread, mix and press down, cover with plastic wrap.
Store in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.
In a small bowl, mix together flour, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, cinnamon and salt, add sliced butter pieces and cut into the dry mixture using a fork.
Combine until mixture has peas sizes chunks. Cover and store mixture in the refrigerator
When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F, remove plastic wrap, and crumble topping on top of the bread mixture.
Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a golden brown color.
Serve warm.