Sponsored: Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast Bake

Spray one 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.



Cut french bread into bite- size chunks and place into pan.



In a large bowl, combine eggs, milk, half and half Truvía® Baking Blend and vanilla extract. Mix for 2 minutes with a wire whisk.



Pour egg mixture evenly over bread, mix and press down, cover with plastic wrap.



Store in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight.



In a small bowl, mix together flour, Truvía® Brown Sugar Blend, cinnamon and salt, add sliced butter pieces and cut into the dry mixture using a fork.



Combine until mixture has peas sizes chunks. Cover and store mixture in the refrigerator



When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°F, remove plastic wrap, and crumble topping on top of the bread mixture.



Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a golden brown color.



Serve warm.