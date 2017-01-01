Caramelized Garlic Hummus

You can prep up to 2 days in advance. Cover and refrigerate.

Ingredients

  • 1 large head garlic, whole and unpeeled
  • 3 cups chickpeas, preferably home-cooked
  • Zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon
  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling, optional
  • Sea salt flakes or kosher salt
  • Generous grind of white pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 457
  • Fat per serving 32g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 19g
  • Sodium per serving 1,071mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Calcium per serving 187mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°F. Cut off top of garlic head so you can just see tops of cloves peeking through. Discard top, then sit garlic on a piece of aluminum foil and seal ends tightly, while leaving parcel slightly baggy. Place on a small foil pan (or similar) and bake for 45 minutes. Let cool in foil wrapping.

Drain and rinse chickpeas (if using canned or jarred), then tip into a food processor. Add lemon zest and juice; squeeze in soft flesh from caramelized garlic. Spoon in tahini and 1/4 cup oil, then blitz to a smooth puree. Tip in up to 1/4 cup cold water to get the right consistency, blitzing as you go, then add 1 tsp. salt and pepper. Taste and season lightly with more salt if needed. Decant into a bowl. Drizzle with more oil, if desired, and serve.
 

From "Simply Nigella". Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

