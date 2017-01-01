Huevos Racheros Salad

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
4 Mins
Total Time
19 Mins
Yield
4
Lori Powell
March 2016

To tell if an avocado is ripe, press gently with your thumb near the stem end; it should just barely give to light pressure.

Ingredients

  • 1 15.5-oz. can no-salt-added black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped canned chipotle in adobo
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 small clove garlic, minced
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 firm ripe avocado
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup baby arugula
  • 1/2 cup salsa or salsa verde

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 308
  • Fat per serving 17g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 186mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 27g
  • Sodium per serving 534mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 104mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Step 4

