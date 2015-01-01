Hot Chocolate

Cover cashews with filtered water by 1 inch; cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to overnight. Drain and rinse cashews. Place in a blender with coconut milk, cacao powder and honey. Add additional flavorings, if desired. Process until you have a smooth liquid.



Transfer mixture to a saucepan, place over low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until it reaches desired temperature. Taste for sweetness and add more honey, if desired. Serve hot.

