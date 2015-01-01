- Calories per serving 356
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 13g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrates per serving 42g
- Sodium per serving 24mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 66mg
Decadent Chocolate Mousse
Avocado gives this treat a rich, creamy texture, along with a potent shot of fiber. And the healthy fats help your body absorb the vitamins A, E and K in other ingredients.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment.
Place sweet potatoes in a steamer basket set over a pan of briskly simmering water; steam until completely soft, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from steamer basket and transfer to a food processor. Add dates and process until smooth.
In a large bowl, combine almonds, buckwheat flour, cacao nibs, cacao powder, honey, orange zest and cinnamon. Add sweet potato mixture; fold everything together. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish, spreading evenly. Bake for about 20 minutes. Let cool in baking dish on a wire rack for at least 20 minutes. Dust with cacao powder, if desired, then cut into pieces and serve.
Recipes adapted from "Nourish" © 2015 Kyle Books