Roast Beef and Arugula Bundles

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
16 pieces (serving size: 2 pieces)
Laraine Perri
March 2016

At only 65 calories per serving, this appetizer will win over starch fans, too.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch of sugar
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 thin slices very rare deli roast beef (about 8 oz. total), halved crosswise
  • 4 cups baby arugula
  • 1 ounce Parmigiano-Reggiano, shaved

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 65
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 18mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 1g
  • Sodium per serving 340mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, oil and sugar; season with salt and pepper. Arrange roast beef on a work surface. Add arugula to dressing; toss. Divide arugula among centers of roast beef slices, with a few leaves extending beyond beef. Top with shaved cheese, roll into cylinders and serve.

