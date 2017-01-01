- Calories per serving 93
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrates per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Lentil "Pâté" With Apples
Lentils are loaded with protein, folate, potassium and magnesium. Plus, 1 cup has 15 grams of filling fiber.
How to Make It
In a small nonstick skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add shallot; sauté until soft and lightly golden, about 4 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute longer.
In a mini food processor, combine 1/4 cup pistachios and a pinch of salt; pulse until finely chopped. Add lentils, vinegar and shallot mixture; season generously with salt and pepper. Pulse to combine. Add 2 to 3 tsp. water; pulse until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in butter, parsley and thyme. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
Just before serving, core and cut apple into thin wedges (about 24 pieces). Spread 1 tsp. pâté over each apple slice. Chop remaining pistachios, sprinkle over apple slices and serve.