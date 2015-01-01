Broiled Halibut With Green Harissa

Photo: Ditte Isager
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Total Time
26 Mins
Yield
4
Andrew Weil, MD
March 2016

Herb power: Cilantro and parsley are packed with vitamins A and C, as well as vitamin K, a key nutrient for bone density.

Ingredients

  • HARISSA (a spicy North African/Middle Eastern chili paste):
  • 1 clove garlic, pressed and left to sit for 10 minutes
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • HALIBUT
  • 4 6 oz. halibut filets
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 319
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 83mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 32g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 555mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Little Brown and Company, from "Fast Food, Good Food" by Andrew Weil, MD. Copyright © 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up