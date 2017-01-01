- Calories per serving 206
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 31mg
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrates per serving 37g
- Sodium per serving 329mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 71mg
Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, an important mineral that balances out excess sodium in our diets (especially from rich holiday meals) and can help keep blood pressure in check.
