Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 10 Mins
Yield
8
Lori Powell
March 2016

Sweet potatoes are a great source of potassium, an important mineral that balances out excess sodium in our diets (especially from rich holiday meals) and can help keep blood pressure in check.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons molasses
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 red apple, such as Rome, and 1 green apple, both halved, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/3 cup sliced almonds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 206
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 31mg
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 37g
  • Sodium per serving 329mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 71mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up