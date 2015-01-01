- Calories per serving 255
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Protein per serving 6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Sodium per serving 7mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 161mg
Mango and Chia Pudding
Photo: Yuki Suguira
Just two tablespoons of those itty-bitty chia seeds have 6 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, plus calcium, iron, and omega-3s.
How to Make It
In a blender, mix mango pieces into a smooth puree. Stir in orange juice and chia seeds. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Divide between 2 bowls or glasses, top with pomegranate seeds and serve.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Jacqui Small LLP, from "Fitness Gourmet" by Christian Coates. Copyright © 2015