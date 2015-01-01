Mango and Chia Pudding

Photo: Yuki Suguira
Prep Time
10 Mins
Chill Time
1 Hour
Total Time
1 Hour 10 Mins
Yield
2
Christian Coates
March 2016

Just two tablespoons of those itty-bitty chia seeds have 6 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, plus calcium, iron, and omega-3s.

Ingredients

  • 1 mango, peeled, seed removed and flesh chopped
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 255
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 11g
  • Protein per serving 6g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Sodium per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

In a blender, mix mango pieces into a smooth puree. Stir in orange juice and chia seeds. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Divide between 2 bowls or glasses, top with pomegranate seeds and serve.
 

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Jacqui Small LLP, from "Fitness Gourmet" by Christian Coates. Copyright © 2015

