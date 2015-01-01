- Calories per serving 186
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 14mg
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31g
- Sodium per serving 406mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Maple and Bacon Popcorn
Photo: Yuki Suguira
No worries about the fat: Canadian-style bacon comes from the loin, a leaner cut than the belly (the source of American bacon).
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Step 2
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Jacqui Small LLP, from "Fitness Gourmet" by Christian Coates. Copyright © 2015