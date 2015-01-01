Herby Edamame Dip With Buckwheat Crackers

Photo: Yuki Suguira
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Total Time
1 Hour 20 Mins
Yield
4
Christian Coates
March 2016

Buckwheat groats are packed with protein, along with zinc, copper, manganese, and magnesium. Find them with the whole grains at the supermarket or in health-food stores.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups whole buckwheat groats
  • 7 1/2 tablespoons unflavored brown rice protein powder
  • 2 teaspoons pink peppercorns
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons black mustard seeds or yellow seeds
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 9 ounces shelled edamame
  • 1/2 cup plain whole Greek yogurt
  • 2 sprigs mint leaves
  • 1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 266
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27g
  • Sodium per serving 165mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 91mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Step 3

Step 4

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Jacqui Small LLP, from "Fitness Gourmet" by Christian Coates. Copyright © 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up