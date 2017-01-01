Pear and Endive Chopped Salad

Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
4
Caroline Wright
March 2016

Pears are ripe when they yield to gentle pressure next to the stem. If yours aren't quite ready, let them stand at room temperature for a day or two.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 endives (about 1 lb. total), halved and sliced into 1/2-inch half-moons (about 5 cups)
  • 1 cup parsley leaves (about 1/4 bunch)
  • 2 firm but ripe pears, cut into quarters, cored and sliced (about 3 cups)
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
  • 1 4-oz. wedge blue cheese, sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 334
  • Fat per serving 25g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 22g
  • Sodium per serving 527mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 210mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, whisk together vinegar, oil and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. Add endives, parsley and pears; toss to coat in dressing. Arrange on 4 plates, top with pecans and a slice of blue cheese and serve.

