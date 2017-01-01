- Calories per serving 216
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 70mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 390mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 69mg
Flank Steak with Arugula and Herbed Tomato Salad
Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
If you have fresh herbs handy, use them to garnish this pasta dish. Basil, oregano, or mint, or a combination, works nicely.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Whisk together Worcestershire sauce and oil; brush over steak. Season with salt and a generous grind of pepper. Cook steak, turning once, until medium-rare, 3 to 5 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes.
Divide arugula among serving plates. Thinly slice steak across the grain; arrange over arugula. Top with tomatoes and serve.