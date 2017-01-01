Flank Steak with Arugula and Herbed Tomato Salad

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
15 Mins
Yield
4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

If you have fresh herbs handy, use them to garnish this pasta dish. Basil, oregano, or mint, or a combination, works nicely.

Recipe Is:
Gluten-Free

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1 1-lb. flank steak, trimmed
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 cups baby arugula
  • 1 1/3 cups marinated tomatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 216
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 70mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 390mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 69mg

How to Make It

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Whisk together Worcestershire sauce and oil; brush over steak. Season with salt and a generous grind of pepper. Cook steak, turning once, until medium-rare, 3 to 5 minutes per side, depending on thickness. Transfer to a cutting board; let rest for 5 minutes.

Divide arugula among serving plates. Thinly slice steak across the grain; arrange over arugula. Top with tomatoes and serve.
 

