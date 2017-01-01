Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes and Feta

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

If you have fresh herbs handy, use them to garnish this pasta dish. Basil, oregano, or mint, or a combination, works nicely.

Ingredients

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces farfalle
  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 1/2 cups marinated tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 376
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Sodium per serving 461mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Calcium per serving 122mg

How to Make It

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 10 minutes or according to package instructions.

In final 5 minutes of cooking, warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; sauté until just beginning to turn golden, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juices. Cook, tossing, until tomatoes begin to soften, about 1 minute. Drain pasta, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water; add pasta to skillet. Cover and let simmer over low heat until tomatoes have collapsed and pasta is coated with sauce, about 2 minutes. Add reserved cooking water 1 tsp. at a time if mixture seems dry. Spoon pasta into 4 serving bowls. Top with feta, season with pepper and serve.
 

Read More

