- Calories per serving 376
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Sodium per serving 461mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 122mg
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes and Feta
If you have fresh herbs handy, use them to garnish this pasta dish. Basil, oregano, or mint, or a combination, works nicely.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta until al dente, about 10 minutes or according to package instructions.
In final 5 minutes of cooking, warm oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; sauté until just beginning to turn golden, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and their juices. Cook, tossing, until tomatoes begin to soften, about 1 minute. Drain pasta, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water; add pasta to skillet. Cover and let simmer over low heat until tomatoes have collapsed and pasta is coated with sauce, about 2 minutes. Add reserved cooking water 1 tsp. at a time if mixture seems dry. Spoon pasta into 4 serving bowls. Top with feta, season with pepper and serve.