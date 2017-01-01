Seared Salmon with Orange-Lentil Salad

Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Total Time
17 Mins
Yield
4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Got leftover lentils? Try tossing into salads for a protein boost, or smear a bit of goat cheese on crostini and top with lentils for a smart snack.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 4 5-oz. center-cut skinless salmon fillets
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
  • 2 1/2 cups marinated lentils

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 433
  • Fat per serving 19g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 78mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Sodium per serving 816mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until very hot. Season salmon generously with salt and pepper; add to skillet top-side down and cook, undisturbed, until deep golden, about 4 minutes. Turn and sear on opposite side until just barely cooked through, 1 1/2 to 3 minutes longer, depending on thickness.

While salmon is cooking, stir orange zest, juice and red onion into lentils. Divide salad among 4 plates, top with salmon and serve.
 

