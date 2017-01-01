Crispy Polenta with Warm Lentils and Kale

1. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium- high heat. Add polenta and cook until golden and crisp on 1 side, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn and cook for about 3 minutes longer.



2. While polenta is cooking, combine lentils, kale and sun-dried tomatoes in a large saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Place 2 polenta rounds on each of 4 plates. Top with warm lentil mixture, drizzle with remaining 2 tsp. oil and serve.



