- Calories per serving 383
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 11g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Sodium per serving 797mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Crispy Polenta with Warm Lentils and Kale
Photo: Christopher Testani; Styling: Alma Melendez
For a creamy pulse-based dinner, you can't go wrong with this 5-ingredient dish. Thanks to superfoods like lentils and kale, it'll keep you full and satisfied with 11 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein.
How to Make It
1. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium- high heat. Add polenta and cook until golden and crisp on 1 side, 6 to 7 minutes. Turn and cook for about 3 minutes longer.
2. While polenta is cooking, combine lentils, kale and sun-dried tomatoes in a large saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until warmed through, about 3 minutes. Place 2 polenta rounds on each of 4 plates. Top with warm lentil mixture, drizzle with remaining 2 tsp. oil and serve.