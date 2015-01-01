Matcha-Pistachio-Chocolate Truffles

1. Line a loaf pan or shallow bowl with parchment. In a large saucepan, bring 2 to 3 cups of water to a simmer. Place a heatproof glass or stainless- steel bowl over saucepan. Add chocolate chips and heavy cream to bowl. Mix well with a spatula as chocolate melts.



2. Remove bowl from heat and stir in 1 Tbsp. matcha. Transfer chocolate mixture to a lined pan or bowl. Let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes to solidify.



3. Using a small melon baller or ice cream scoop, portion truffle mixture and mold with your hands into 1-inch balls. (Lightly moisten your palms if mixture feels sticky.) Fill a small bowl with crushed pistachios; roll truffles in pistachios, pressing nuts gently into surface. Using a fine-mesh strainer or sifter, dust truffles with 1 tsp. matcha.



4. Transfer truffles to paper cupcake liners or a parchment- lined tin and refrigerate until ready to serve.



