- Calories per serving 146
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 7mg
Matcha-Pistachio-Chocolate Truffles
Good-for-you dessert
Some types of matcha have sugar and/or powdered milk, similar to a hot cocoa mix. Look for the pure, powdered green tea.
How to Make It
1. Line a loaf pan or shallow bowl with parchment. In a large saucepan, bring 2 to 3 cups
of water to a simmer. Place a
heatproof glass or stainless- steel bowl over saucepan. Add chocolate chips and heavy cream to bowl. Mix well with a spatula as chocolate melts.
2. Remove bowl from heat and stir in 1 Tbsp. matcha. Transfer chocolate mixture to a lined pan or bowl. Let cool to room temperature. Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes to solidify.
3. Using a small melon baller or ice cream scoop, portion truffle mixture and mold with your hands into 1-inch balls. (Lightly moisten your palms if mixture feels sticky.) Fill a small bowl with crushed pistachios; roll truffles in pistachios, pressing nuts gently into surface. Using a fine-mesh strainer or sifter, dust truffles with 1 tsp. matcha.
4. Transfer truffles to paper cupcake liners or a parchment- lined tin and refrigerate until ready to serve.