Lemon-Soy Edamame Barley Bowl

Photo: Evi Abeler
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
4
Candace Kumai
March 2016

The new one-bowl meal

Tamari is darker and richer than traditional soy sauce, and it's often made without wheat. Check the label if you need to avoid gluten.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons low-sodium tamari soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, optional
  • 4 cups cooked pearl or hulled barley
  • 1 1/2 cups shelled organic edamame
  • 2 cups wild baby arugula
  • 2 8-oz. blocks savory, baked organic tofu (firm or extra firm), patted dry and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 ripe avocado, halved and thinly slice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 637
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 61g
  • Sodium per serving 1,027mg
  • Iron per serving 7mg
  • Calcium per serving 161mg

How to Make It

1. In a large bowl, whisk together tamari soy sauce, sesame oil, lemon juice, oregano and lemon zest, if desired, until well combined. Add slightly cooled cooked barley to bowl and stir to coat.

2. Add edamame and arugula to bowl with barley mixture and toss gently to combine. Divide salad among 4 bowls, top with tofu and avocado slices and serve.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Harper Wave, an imprint of Harper Collins Publisher, from "Clean Green Eats" by Candace Kumai. Copyright © 2015

