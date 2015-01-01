- Calories per serving 289
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 43mg
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Sodium per serving 255mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 41mg
Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies
Whole-wheat flour can make baked goods dry, so measure carefully. Spoon flour lightly into the cup, then sweep off excess with the flat side of a knife.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl.
In a separate large bowl, using an electric mixer on low speed, beat butter and sugars just until blended, about 2 minutes. Use a spatula to scrape down sides of bowl. Add eggs, 1 at a time, blending on low speed until combined. Blend in vanilla. Add flour mixture; blend on low speed until barely combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl.
Add chocolate; blend on low speed until evenly combined. Use a spatula to scrape sides and bottom of bowl, then scrape batter out onto a work surface. Use your hands to fully incorporate ingredients.
Scoop 3-Tbsp. mounds of dough onto baking sheets, spaced 3 inches apart (about 6 to a sheet).
Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until cookies are evenly dark brown, 16 to 20 minutes. Transfer to counter and let cool. Repeat with remaining dough.
Recipes courtesy of Kim Boyce, a pastry chef in Portland, Ore. and adapted with permission from the publisher, Ten Speed Press, from "Food52 Genius Recipes" by Kristen Miglore. Copyright © 2015