Whole-Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Photo: James Ransom
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
About 20 cookies
Kristen Miglore
March 2016

Whole-wheat flour can make baked goods dry, so measure carefully. Spoon flour lightly into the cup, then sweep off excess with the flat side of a knife.

Whole-wheat flour can make baked goods dry, so measure carefully. Spoon flour lightly into the cup, then sweep off excess with the flat side of a knife.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking power
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, roughly chopped

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 289
  • Fat per serving 15g
  • Saturated fat per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 43mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Sodium per serving 255mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.

Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl.

In a separate large bowl, using an electric mixer on low speed, beat butter and sugars just until blended, about 2 minutes. Use a spatula to scrape down sides of bowl. Add eggs, 1 at a time, blending on low speed until combined. Blend in vanilla. Add flour mixture; blend on low speed until barely combined, about 30 seconds. Scrape sides and bottom of bowl.

Add chocolate; blend on low speed until evenly combined. Use a spatula to scrape sides and bottom of bowl, then scrape batter out onto a work surface. Use your hands to fully incorporate ingredients.

Scoop 3-Tbsp. mounds of dough onto baking sheets, spaced 3 inches apart (about 6 to a sheet).

Bake, rotating sheets halfway through, until cookies are evenly dark brown, 16 to 20 minutes. Transfer to counter and let cool. Repeat with remaining dough.
 

Recipes courtesy of Kim Boyce, a pastry chef in Portland, Ore. and adapted with permission from the publisher, Ten Speed Press, from "Food52 Genius Recipes" by Kristen Miglore. Copyright © 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up