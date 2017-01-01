- Calories per serving 495
- Fat per serving 32g
- Saturated fat per serving 8g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Protein per serving 14g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Sodium per serving 613mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 120mg
Zucchini-Wheat Berry Salad
Need to dash out the door? Make this meal faster by using precooked brown rice, or whip up some extra when cooking dinner one night.
How to Make It
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place wheat berries in a small saucepan and cover with water by 2 inches. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until tender, about 1 hour. Drain, transfer to a bowl and let cool.
2. While wheat berries are cooking, spread almonds on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until lightly toasted, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool. In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice, mustard, honey, 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp.pepper. Slowly whisk in oil until well combined. Stir in tarragon.
3. Layer salad evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers, beginning with vinaigrette, then adding wheat berries, spinach, beets, goat cheese, zucchini, almonds and cherries. Cover containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 1 day. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Shake container before eating to distribute ingredients.