Southwestern Bowl

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
45 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Lori Powell
March 2016

With 16 grams of fiber and plenty of protein, this salad will keep you satisfied.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped scallion greens, from about 8 scallions
  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
  • Pinch of chili powder
  • 1/2 mango, peeled, pitted, and chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 5 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from 3 small limes
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 cup reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 avocado, peeled, pitted, and chopped
  • 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1 cup fresh corn kernels (or frozen, thawed)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 594
  • Fat per serving 31g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 16g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 70g
  • Sodium per serving 621mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Calcium per serving 107mg

How to Make It

1. In a medium saucepan, bring quinoa and 1/2 cup water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until water has absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Stir in scallion greens and 1/4 tsp. salt.

2. In a small skillet, toast pumpkin seeds with a pinch each of chili powder and salt over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until seeds begin popping and become fragrant, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

3. Combine mango, 4 Tbsp. lime juice, 2 Tbsp. oil, cilantro and a generous pinch of salt. Toss black beans with cumin and remaining 1 tsp. oil. Stir together avocado and remaining 1 Tbsp. lime juice.

4. Divide salad ingredients evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers, arranging mango salsa, quinoa, black beans, red pepper, avocado, corn and pumpkin seeds in both. Cover containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 2 days. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Shake container before eating to distribute ingredients.

