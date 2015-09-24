Chia Chai Pudding

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Chill Time
4 Hours
Total Time
4 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Lori Powell
March 2016

Substitute chopped toasted almonds, cashews, or walnuts for the coconut for added protein.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 3 chai tea bags
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1/2 cup chia seeds
  • 1 cup mixed berries, such as raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 405
  • Fat per serving 21g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 8mg
  • Fiber per serving 19g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Sodium per serving 173mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 502mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of almond milk to a boil. Add tea bags; remove pan from heat and let tea steep for 5 minutes. Squeeze bags to extract as much liquid as possible; discard bags. Stir in honey; let cool.

While tea is steeping, spread coconut on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

Whisk yogurt, chia seeds and remaining 1/2 cup almond milk into cooled tea mixture. Divide between 2 2-cup-capacity containers. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, top with berries and coconut flakes.

