Heirloom Caprese Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
8 Mins
Total Time
28 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Lori Powell
March 2016

To add more protein to this salad, mix in 4 ounces of chopped cooked chicken or tofu or a hard-boiled egg.

Ingredients

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat orzo
  • 3 tablespoons sliced pitted kalamata olives
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, optional
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 3 ounces bocconcini, quartered
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • 2 cups baby arugula

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 501
  • Fat per serving 27g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 45g
  • Sodium per serving 991mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 406mg

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring a medium saucepan of salted water to a boil. Stir in orzo and cook until just tender, about 8 minutes or according to package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold water until cool. Drain well and transfer to a bowl. Stir in olives, 1 Tbsp. basil, 1 tsp. oil and 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper. While orzo is cooking, if using pine nuts, spread them on a small baking sheet and bake, stirring once, until golden and fragrant, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together vinegar, mustard, 1/2 tsp. pepper and a pinch of salt until well combined. Slowly add remaining 2 Tbsp. oil in a stream, whisking until emulsified. Fold in 1 cup tomatoes, bocconcini, remaining 2 Tbsp. basil and shallot.

3. Layer salad evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers, beginning with tomato mixture, then adding orzo, remaining 1 cup tomatoes, arugula and pine nuts. Cover containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 2 days. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Shake container before eating to distribute ingredients.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up