Asian Shrimp Salad

Photo: Travis Rathbone; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
25 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Total Time
35 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Lori Powell
March 2016

Keep salads crisp by packing the dressing in a separate container and dress right before serving.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 small eggplant, ends trimmed, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup shelled edamame
  • 2 medium carrots, shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 3 tablespoons brown rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon chopped shallot
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup cold cooked brown rice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 3 cups chopped napa cabbage
  • 5 ounces peeled and deveined cooked large shrimp
  • 1/2 cup roasted unsalted cashews

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 572
  • Fat per serving 29g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 150mg
  • Fiber per serving 14g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 53g
  • Sodium per serving 775mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Calcium per serving 191mg

How to Make It

1. Place an oven rack 6 inches from heat source and preheat broiler. In a large bowl, toss eggplant with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, a pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper until well coated. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Broil, turning eggplant slices once, until golden brown on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet.

2. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt along with edamame; cook until edamame are tender and bright green, about 5 minutes. Drain well and let cool.

3. In a blender, blend carrots, vinegar, orange juice, soy sauce, shallot, ginger, sesame oil, remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil and ¼ tsp. pepper until as smooth as possible.

4. Toss rice with 1 1/2 Tbsp. cilantro. Divide salad ingredients evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 Tbsp. cilantro. Cover containers. Pack dressing in 2 small covered containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 2 days. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Add dressing to salads and cover salad containers; shake before eating to distribute ingredients.

