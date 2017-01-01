- Calories per serving 572
- Fat per serving 29g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 150mg
- Fiber per serving 14g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 53g
- Sodium per serving 775mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Calcium per serving 191mg
Asian Shrimp Salad
Keep salads crisp by packing the dressing in a separate container and dress right before serving.
How to Make It
1. Place an oven rack 6 inches from heat source and preheat broiler. In a large bowl, toss eggplant with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, a pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper until well coated. Arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Broil, turning eggplant slices once, until golden brown on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet.
2. Bring a small saucepan of water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt along with edamame; cook until edamame are tender and bright green, about 5 minutes. Drain well and let cool.
3. In a blender, blend carrots, vinegar, orange juice, soy sauce, shallot, ginger, sesame oil, remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil and ¼ tsp. pepper until as smooth as possible.
4. Toss rice with 1 1/2 Tbsp. cilantro. Divide salad ingredients evenly between 2 1-quart-capacity containers; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 Tbsp. cilantro. Cover containers. Pack dressing in 2 small covered containers. Salads will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 2 days. Let containers sit at room temperature for at least 20 minutes before serving. Add dressing to salads and cover salad containers; shake before eating to distribute ingredients.