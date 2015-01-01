Labneh With Tomatoes, Pesto and Tapenade

Photo: Ellen Silverman
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
40 Mins
Total Time
55 Mins
Yield
Serves 12
Cheryl Sternman Rule
March 2016

Tomatoes on the vine make a pretty presentation for this dish, as do multicolored heirloom varieties.

Ingredients

  • ROASTED TOMATOES:
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • PISTACHIO PESTO:
  • 1 clove garlic, smashed
  • 1/4 cup unsalted pistachios
  • 1/2 cup packed basil leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • TAPENADE:
  • 1 cup pitted kalamata olives, rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon dried capers
  • 1/4 teaspoon anchovy paste, optional
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, optional
  • Fresh lemon juice
  • FOR SERVING:
  • 3/4-1 1/2 cups labneh, homemade or store-bought
  • Warm, toasted pita wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 158
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Sodium per serving 224mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 72mg

How to Make It

1. Roast tomatoes: Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Lay tomatoes cut-side up on sheet; drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until tomatoes have collapsed, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool.

2. Make pesto: In a mini food processor, pulse garlic, pistachios, basil and salt until finely chopped. Add oil a bit at a time, processing in bursts, until pesto is emulsified.

3. Make tapenade: In a mini food processor, pulse olives, capers and anchovy paste, if desired, until pastelike. Drizzle in a touch of oil, if desired. Season with a squeeze of lemon juice.

4. Serve: Spread labneh in a shallow bowl. Using back of a large spoon, make a wide indentation in the center. Dollop with roasted tomatoes, pesto and tapenade. Serve with pita.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "Yogurt Culture" by Cheryl Sternman Rule. Copyright © 2015

