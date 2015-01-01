- Calories per serving 158
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Sodium per serving 224mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 72mg
Labneh With Tomatoes, Pesto and Tapenade
Tomatoes on the vine make a pretty presentation for this dish, as do multicolored heirloom varieties.
How to Make It
1. Roast tomatoes: Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Lay tomatoes cut-side up on sheet; drizzle with oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast until tomatoes have collapsed, 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool.
2. Make pesto: In a mini food processor, pulse garlic, pistachios, basil and salt until finely chopped. Add oil a bit at a time, processing in bursts, until pesto is emulsified.
3. Make tapenade: In a mini food processor, pulse olives, capers and anchovy paste, if desired, until pastelike. Drizzle in a touch of oil, if desired. Season with a squeeze of lemon juice.
4. Serve: Spread labneh in a shallow bowl. Using back of a large spoon, make a wide indentation in the center. Dollop with roasted tomatoes, pesto and tapenade. Serve with pita.