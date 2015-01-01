- Calories per serving 159
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 7mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8g
- Sodium per serving 36mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Mini-Avocados with Yogurt, Salmon Roe and Dill
Photo: Ellen Silverman
Can't find 3-inch avocados? Buy the smallest ones available and scale up the ingredients: a 1 oz. (28-gram) jar of roe will contain about 6 tsp.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Arrange avocado halves on a platter, hollows up. Fill each with a mound of yogurt (2 to 4 tsp.). Sprinkle with about 1/2 tsp. roe. Top with a few feathery dill fronds. Squeeze with lemon juice to taste and serve.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "Yogurt Culture" by Cheryl Sternman Rule. Copyright © 2015