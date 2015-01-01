Greek Yogurt With Lemon Vinaigrette

In a large bowl, beat yogurt until light and smooth. Scrape into a shallow, wide serving bowl and smooth with back of a spoon to create a wide indentation. In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk oil and lemon juice until emulsified; season well with salt and pepper. Pour vinaigrette over yogurt so it floods indentation. Sprinkle with pine nuts and za'atar. Taste, adding a bit more salt, if desired. Serve with pita.



