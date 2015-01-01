Greek Yogurt With Lemon Vinaigrette

Photo: Ellen Silverman
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
2 1/4 Cups
Cheryl Sternman Rule
March 2016

Za'atar is a type of wild thyme often mixed with sumac (a brick-red, sour spice), salt and sesame seeds. You can find it in Middle Eastern markets.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts, lightly toasted in a dry skillet
  • 1/4 teaspoon za'atar or a few leaves fresh parsley, chopped
  • Warm whole-wheat pita triangles, for serving

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 130
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Fiber per serving 0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 85mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 45mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, beat yogurt until light and smooth. Scrape into a shallow, wide serving bowl and smooth with back of a spoon to create a wide indentation. In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk oil and lemon juice until emulsified; season well with salt and pepper. Pour vinaigrette over yogurt so it floods indentation. Sprinkle with pine nuts and za'atar. Taste, adding a bit more salt, if desired. Serve with pita.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "Yogurt Culture" by Cheryl Sternman Rule. Copyright © 2015

