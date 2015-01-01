- Calories per serving 130
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Fiber per serving 0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 85mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 45mg
Greek Yogurt With Lemon Vinaigrette
Photo: Ellen Silverman
Za'atar is a type of wild thyme often mixed with sumac (a brick-red, sour spice), salt and sesame seeds. You can find it in Middle Eastern markets.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
In a large bowl, beat yogurt until light and smooth. Scrape into a shallow, wide serving bowl and smooth with back of a spoon to create a wide indentation. In a small bowl or liquid measuring cup, whisk oil and lemon juice until emulsified; season well with salt and pepper. Pour vinaigrette over yogurt so it floods indentation. Sprinkle with pine nuts and za'atar. Taste, adding a bit more salt, if desired. Serve with pita.
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, from "Yogurt Culture" by Cheryl Sternman Rule. Copyright © 2015