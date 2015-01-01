Labneh-Stuffed Peppers with Feta and Pistachio

1. In a medium bowl, blend labneh, feta, 2 Tbsp. chopped pistachios and chopped mint with a fork. Taste, seasoning lightly with salt if necessary (some feta is very salty) and plenty of pepper.



2. Slide a paring knife around stem of each pepper and discard. Using knife, loosen and discard seeds. (You can also gently bang pepper upside down on a cutting board to dislodge them.) With your smallest spoona baby spoon, ideallystuff each pepper with filling to the top.



3. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add peppers, laying them on their sides. Partly cover skillet and pan-fry peppers on all sides, turning carefully, until filling oozes and skins char and begin to blister, about 6 minutes.



4. Arrange peppers on a platter. Mince remaining 1 Tbsp. pistachios and mint leaves together and sprinkle over peppers to garnish. Serve warm with plenty of pita.



