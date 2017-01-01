- Calories per serving 121
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Sodium per serving 203mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 24mg
Avocado–Hearts of Palm Salad
Photo: Marcus Nilsson; Styling: Robyn Glaser
Prepare this salad as close to the serving time as possible—no more than 15 to 20 minutes before—or the avocado will discolor.
How to Make It
1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime zest and juice, garlic and salt until combined.
2. In a medium bowl, combine avocado, hearts of palm, cilantro and scallions. Pour dressing over avocado mixture and gently fold together. Season with additional salt, if desired.