- Calories per serving 52
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 8mg
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Sodium per serving 164mg
- Iron per serving 0mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Artichoke-Goat Cheese Spread
Photo: Marcus Nilsson; Styling: Robyn Glaser
This hearty spread has only 52 calories and 4 grams of fat per 3/4 cup. You'll pack your burgers with a cheesy, creamy topping that's healthy and full of flavor thanks to low-fat mix-in spices and artichokes.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix all ingredients well with a spoon or rubber spatula. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.