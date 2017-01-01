Spicy Slaw

Photo: Marcus Nilsson; Styling: Robyn Glaser
Prep Time
20 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
About 2 cups
Jessica Battilana
March 2016

Spices like mint, cilantro, and a serrano chili pack a fresh and spicy kick to this low-cal side dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 packed cup shredded green or red cabbage, or a combination
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 3 tablespoons chopped mint leaves
  • 1 small carrot, peeled and coarsely grated
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 tsp. rice wine vinegar (not seasoned)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced, seeded serrano chili
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 38
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 0mg
  • Calcium per serving 8mg

How to Make It

1. In a medium bowl, combine cabbage, red onion, cilantro, mint and carrot; toss to combine.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, chili and salt. Just before serving, pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Season to taste with additional salt, if desired.

