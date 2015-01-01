Blistered Tomato and Spinach Scramble

Photo: Sara Remington
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Total Time
22 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Alex Glasscock and Sue Glasscock
March 2016

Nutritional yeast, available at natural-food stores, adds a Parmesan-like finish to this satisfying breakfast or brunch dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 6 cups lightly packed spinach leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 large eggs, beaten
  • Nutritional yeast, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 182
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 279mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 9g
  • Sodium per serving 316mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 89mg

How to Make It

1. In a large, heavy skillet, heat 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat. Add tomatoes and garlic; cook, shifting pan occasionally, until tomatoes are lightly browned and blistered on all sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Heat remaining 2 tsp. oil in skillet. Add spinach, scallions, thyme and red pepper flakes; sauté until spinach is tender, about 5 minutes. Spread spinach evenly over skillet. Scatter tomatoes over spinach and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Pour eggs into skillet and turn off heat.

3. Immediately stir egg mixture with a heatproof spatula until eggs are gently scrambled, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with nutritional yeast, if desired, and serve hot.

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Rizzoli USA, from "The Ranch at Live Oak Cookbook" by Alex Glasscock and Susan Glasscock. Copyright © 2015

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up