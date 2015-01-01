- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 8g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 39g
- Sodium per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 64mg
Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Photo: Sara Remington
Any combo of berries brings health perks, but blueberries and blackberries are especially beneficial, boasting up to 200 compounds with antioxidant qualities.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine berries, kale,
broccoli, banana, pineapple and avocado in a blender. Pulse to blend, slowly adding orange juice ¼ cup at a time, until you’ve reached desired consistency. Serve immediately. (Nutrients in this smoothie diminish over time.)
Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Rizzoli USA, from "The Ranch at Live Oak Cookbook" by Alex Glasscock and Susan Glasscock. Copyright © 2015