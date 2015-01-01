Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Photo: Sara Remington
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves 2
Alex Glasscock and Sue Glasscock
March 2016

Any combo of berries brings health perks, but blueberries and blackberries are especially beneficial, boasting up to 200 compounds with antioxidant qualities.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or a combination)
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh kale leaves (remove stalks before chopping)
  • 1/4 cup chopped broccoli
  • 1/2 banana
  • 1/2 cup diced fresh pineapple
  • 1/2 avocado, pitted and peeled
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0mg
  • Fiber per serving 8g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Sodium per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Combine berries, kale, broccoli, banana, pineapple and avocado in a blender. Pulse to blend, slowly adding orange juice ¼ cup at a time, until you’ve reached desired consistency. Serve immediately. (Nutrients in this smoothie diminish over time.)

Recipes adapted with permission from the publisher, Rizzoli USA, from "The Ranch at Live Oak Cookbook" by Alex Glasscock and Susan Glasscock. Copyright © 2015

