- Calories per serving 365
- Fat per serving 23g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 0mg
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Sodium per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
The Ranch Granola
Switch out the nuts and dried fruit. Try raw cashews instead of walnuts, or golden raisins in place of dried apricots.
How to Make It
1. Preheat oven to 250°. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with oil.
2. In a large bowl, using your hands, mix walnuts, oats, pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds, coconut, cinnamon and nutmeg.
3. In a medium bowl, gently beat egg whites and maple syrup with a fork, taking care to keep foam to a minimum. Pour egg white mixture over dry ingredients and mix thoroughly with your hands to evenly coat.
4. Transfer mixture to baking sheet, spreading it out so that it’s slightly thicker toward sides. (This will prevent granola at edges from sticking during baking.) Bake granola mixture for about 25 minutes, then rotate baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes longer. Remove baking sheet from oven, carefully mix granola with a spatula and continue to bake until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.
5. Let cool on a wire rack, then transfer to a large bowl. Add dried blueberries, apricots and dates and mix thoroughly to combine. The granola can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.