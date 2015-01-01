Buckwheat-Flax Pancakes with Walnuts

In a blender, pulse oats and flaxseed until ground into a coarsely textured flour. Add buckwheat flour, almond milk, egg, egg white, baking powder and salt and blend until well mixed. Blend in maple syrup and walnut oil.



Brush a griddle or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet with walnut oil and heat over medium-high heat. Spoon about 2 Tbsp. batter onto griddle, creating a 4-inch pancake. Repeat with more batter, evenly spacing pancakes so they don’t crowd griddle. Sprinkle top of pancakes with chopped walnuts, about 1/2 tsp. per pancake. Cook pancakes until a few holes appear on surface and bottoms are browned, about 3 minutes.



Using a spatula, carefully flip pancakes over and cook until opposite sides are golden brown, about 1 minute. Transfer pancakes to serving plates and repeat with remaining batter. Serve with additional maple syrup, if desired, and strawberries.

