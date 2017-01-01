Thai Shrimp and Eggplant Stir-Fry

Photo: Romulo Yanes; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
14 Mins
Total Time
34 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
Laraine Perri
March 2016

Can't find Fresno chilies? Swap in a Serrano chili instead.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 5 tsp. peanut oil
  • 1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 3 slender Japanese eggplants, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 Fresno chilies, seeded and slivered
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1 cup loosely torn basil leaves
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • Cooked rice noodles, optional

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 209
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 143mg
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Sodium per serving 1,176mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 105mg

How to Make It

1. In a small bowl, whisk lime juice, fish sauce, sugar and 2 Tbsp. water.

2. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. oil over medium-high heat until very hot; swirl to coat skillet. Add shrimp and stir-fry until just pink, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

3. Add 2 tsp. oil and half of eggplant to skillet. Cook, undisturbed, for 2 minutes, then stir-fry for 30 seconds. Transfer to bowl with shrimp. Add another 2 tsp. oil; repeat with remaining eggplant. Make a well in center and add remaining 1 tsp. oil, garlic, chilies and scallion. Stir-fry until fragrant, about 1 minute.

4. Add shrimp, eggplant and sauce to skillet. Cook, tossing well, until heated through, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in basil. Serve with lime wedges and rice noodles, if desired.

