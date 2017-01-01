Cauliflower Masala With Tofu

1. In a small bowl, combine coconut milk and garam masala.



2. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 2 tsp. oil over medium-high heat until very hot; swirl to coat skillet. Add half of cauliflower and half of onion; cook, undisturbed, for 1 minute, then stir-fry for 1 minute. Transfer to a plate. Add another 2 tsp. oil; repeat with remaining cauliflower and onion.



3. Add remaining 2 tsp. oil, ginger, garlic and jalapeño to skillet. Stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in spices and salt; add 3/4 cup water. Return cauliflower and onion to skillet. Stir in tofu. Cover and steam until cauliflower is just tender, about 5 minutes.



4. Stir in peas and coconut milk mixture. Stir-fry until heated through, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add cilantro. Serve with lime wedges and warm naan, if desired.



